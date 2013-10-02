Primetime Ratings: 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Drops 34% in Week Two

ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was not as super in its second week, dropping 34% from last week's premiere to a 3.1 rating Tuesday with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, leading to a rough second act for the net's revamped lineup.

The episode, which featured a cameo from Samuel L. Jackson (who plays Director Nick Fury in the Marvel films), also fell 30% among total viewers with 8.4 million. Following S.H.I.E.L.D., The Goldbergs fell 29% to a 2.2. and Trophy Wife dropped 39% to a 1.4. Lucky 7 was down 38% to an anemic 0.8 at 10 p.m.

ABC placed third overall for the night with a 1.9 rating/6 share.

NBC again won the night with a 3.8/11. Chicago Fire continued to benefit from its new Voice lead-in, rising a tenth from last week to a series-high 2.8 rating. Voice was down 6% to a 4.4.

In second was CBS with a 2.7/8, though its entire lineup dipped from last week. NCIS fell 6% to a 3.4, NCIS: Los Angeles dipped 10% to a 2.7 and Person of Interest fell 13% to a series-low 2.0.

Fox's new comedies Dads and Brooklyn Nine-Nine continued to decline in their third week, with the Seth MacFarlene produced comedy shedding another 10% to a 1.3 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine dipping 22% to a 1.4. New Girl was also down 10% to a 1.9 and The Mindy Project was even with last week's 1.5. Fox took fourth on the night with a 1.5/4.

Rounding out the night was The CW, which aired the second night of the iHeart Radio Music Festival, which drew a 0.4 rating in both the 18-49 demo and the net's targeted 18-34 demo.