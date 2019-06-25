Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Consistent ‘Bachelorette’

ABC got the title in Monday prime ratings, The Bachelorette pacing the net to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was NBC at 0.8/4.

The Bachelorette scored a flat 1.5 and Grand Hotel fell 14% from its premiere to 0.6.

NBC had American Ninja Warrior at 0.9 and Dateline NBC at 0.7, both level with last week.

Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.5/3 and CBS and Univision a 0.4/2.

Fox had Beat Shazam at 0.6 and So You Think You Can Dance got a 0.5, both shows flat.

Telemundo had Betty en NY at 0.5 and La Reina del Sur at 0.6, both flat with last week.

CBS had repeats throughout prime.

The CW got a 0.2/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? both rated a 0.2. Penn & Teller was down a tenth and Whose Line was flat.