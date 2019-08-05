Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘CMA Fest’

ABC won Sunday prime ratings, with the CMA Fest leading the net to a 0.8/4, per the Nielsen overnights. That beat the 0.5/3 put up by CBS.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then CMA Fest 2019 from 8 to 11 p.m. It did a 0.8. Country stars Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini hosted.

CBS had 60 Minutes down 17% at 0.5 and Big Brother up 10% at 1.1. Instinct got a 0.3 and The Good Fight finale scored a 0.2, the two dramas flat.

NBC had a 0.4/2. It aired repeats of Hollywood Game Night, America’s Got Talent and Bring the Funny.

Fox got a 0.3/2. Comedy repeats led into What Just Happened with Fred Savage?!? at a flat 0.2.

Telemundo and Univision both got a 0.3/2.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with reruns.