Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Booming ‘Bachelor’ Closer

ABC won the Tuesday prime ratings race, with the finale of The Bachelor pacing the Alphabet network. ABC’s 1.9 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and 9 share, easily beat NBC’s 0.9/5.

The Bachelor shot up 14% from the night before for a 2.4 from 8 to 10 p.m. For Life grew 33% to 0.8.

NBC had Ellen’s Game of Games at a flat 0.9 and This Is Us dropped 21% for a 1.1. New Amsterdam posted a flat 0.7.

CBS got a 0.8/4 and Fox a 0.6/3. CBS had NCIS at 1.0 and FBI at 0.8, then FBI: Most Wanted at 0.6. All three lost a tenth of a point from their last airings.

Fox had The Resident down 13% at 0.7 and Empire at a flat 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. On Univision, Ringo lost 20% for a 0.4 and Amor Eterno was a flat 0.5, then Sin Miedo a la Verdad got a 0.4, level with its premiere.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.4 and La Dona down 25% to 0.3, then Operacion Pacifico at a level 0.3.

The CW had a 0.3/1. The Flash lost 25% for a 0.3 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow got a flat 0.2.