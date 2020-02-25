Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Bigger ‘Bachelor’

ABC had the top score in Monday ratings, with The Bachelor leading the net to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In second was NBC at 1.3/7.

The Bachelor ticked up 6% to 1.9 across two hours, and The Good Doctor fell 11% to 0.8.

On NBC it was the season premiere for The Voice at 1.5, and a preview of Little Big Shots at 0.9. The Voice started at 1.7 in September and the season three premiere of Little Big Shots got a 1.1 in March 2018.

Fox got a 0.6/3. 9-1-1: Lone Star slid 25% to 0.9 and a repeat of Prodigal Son followed.

CBS and Univision both scored a 0.5/2. CBS was in repeats.

On Univision, Ringo, Amor Eterno and Rubi all got a 0.5, all level with last week.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos rated a 0.5 and La Dona a 0.4, both up a tenth, then Operacion Pacifico posted a flat 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. All American got a 0.3 and Black Lightning a 0.2, both dramas flat.