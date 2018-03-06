Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Boisterous ‘Bachelor’ Finale

ABC took top honors among broadcast networks in Monday’s prime ratings, scoring a 2.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share on a strong The Bachelorfinale.

That just got past the 2.1/8 that NBC posted.

ABC had The Bachelor finale stretching across prime, up 22% from last week at 2.2.

NBC saw The Voice down 14% from its season premiere at 2.4. Drama Good Girls was off 13% from its series opener for a 1.3.

CBS and Fox were both at 0.8/3.

CBS had Kevin Can Wait up 10% at 1.1 and Man With a Plan at a flat 1.0, then Superior Donuts off 11% for a 0.8 and Living Biblically at 0.7, down a tenth of a point from its series premiere. Drama Scorpion closed out prime for CBS at a flat 0.8.

On Fox, Lucifer was off a tenth of a point at a 0.7 and The Resident up a tenth of a point at 0.9.



Telemundo did a 0.5/2, as did Univision.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow rated a flat 0.4 and iZombie was down 33% from its season premiere at 0.2.