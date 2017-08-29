Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

ABC was top scorer in Monday ratings, posting a 1.4 score in adults 18-49, and a 5 share.



That was better than NBC’s 1.3/5. Bachelor in Paradise did a 1.6, up 14%, and was followed by a repeat of To Tell the Truth.



Last Monday’s schedule had a President Trump speech on it.



On NBC, American Ninja Warrior did a 1.5, up a tenth of a point, and Midnight, Texas grew 50% to 0.9.



Fox did a 0.8/3, with two hours of So You Think You Can Dance. It was up a tenth from last week’s score.



Telemundo scored a 0.7/3.



CBS was at 0.6/2. It aired repeated comedies, then a repeated Scorpion.



Univision was at 0.5/2.



The CW weighed in at 0.2/1 with repeats of Supergirl and Hooten & the Lady.