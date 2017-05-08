Primetime Ratings: ABC, NBC Win on Soft Sunday

ABC and NBC tied for the broadcast win Sunday night, both with a 0.9 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 3 share. ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos falling 9% to 1.0, then Once Upon a Time slipped 11% to 0.8, before two hours of The Last 100 Days of Diana scored a 0.9.

On NBC, a Little Big Shots repeat led into a new one, which was down 20% at 1.2. Chicago Justice was a flat 1.0 and Shades of Blue was off 13% at 0.7.

CBS had a 0.8/3. 60 Minutes grew 13% to 0.9, then NCIS: Los Angeles rated a flat 1.0. Madam Secretary did a flat 0.7 and Elementary climbed 20% to 0.6.

Fox rated a 0.7/3. Bob’s Burgers was a 0.9, up 29%, then The Simpsons did a flat 1.0. Making History rated a 0.6, same as last week, and a double run of Last Man on Earth a 0.7. Last week’s Last Man did a 0.8.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision had a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.