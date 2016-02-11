Primetime Ratings: ABC, Fox, NBC Split Win

ABC, Fox and NBC each posted a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and a 6 share, according to Nielsen’s overnights. CBS was slightly off the pace at 1.6/6, and The CW showed a 0.8/3.

On ABC, The Middle did a flat 1.8 and The Goldbergs a flat 2.0 before Modern Family was down 4% at 2.6 and Black-ish up 12% from its last airing to 1.9. Drama American Crime posted a 0.9, up 13%.

On Fox, American Idol was down 9% at 2.1, and Hell’s Kitchen slipped 13% to 1.3.

For NBC, The Mysteries of Laura was up 9% to a 1.2, then Law & Order: SVU up 6% to 1.9, and Chicago P.D. up 18% to 2.0.

CBS aired 2 Broke Girls at 1.6, up 7%, and Mike & Molly flat at 1.6. Criminal Minds did a 1.8, down 10% from its last fresh airing, and Code Black was up 8% to 1.3.

On CW, Arrow played to a flat 0.9 and Supernatural was up 14% to 0.8.