Primetime Ratings: ABC, ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Top Monday

The finale of The Bachelorette Monday jumped 20% from last year to lead all shows with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Bachelorette: After The Final Rose bumped up 14% from last year to a 2.4. ABC finished in first with a 2.4 rating/8 share.

NBC came in second with a 1.7/6. American Ninja Warrior dipped 10% to a 1.9, while Running Wild with Bear Grylls jumped 18% to a 1.3.

Fox tied for third with a 0.8/3. So You Think You Can Dance dropped 20% to a 0.8.

The CW earned a 0.5/2. Penn & Teller: Fool Us spiked 40% to a 0.7 and Barber Battle rose a tenth to a 0.3.

CBS aired repeats.