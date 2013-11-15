Primetime Emmy Awards to Use Online Voting in 2014

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Bruce Rosenblum announced Nov. 15 that there will be online voting for the first round of the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and all rounds in 2015.

The two-year, two-step transition to online voting begins in 2014 with nominees being determined through online voting — but not winners — and online voting for winners in 2015.

"This is the first in a series of new initiatives for the Academy that will be rolling out over the coming months," said Rosenblum, in a statement. "We refine the Emmy Awards process every year, and this migration to an all-digital, online voting procedure will ensure that voting is easy, private and secure. "

Paper ballots will be provided during the 2014 and 2015 Emmy seasons for voters choosing not to use online voting.

"This is all part of our ongoing mission to activate greater member engagement, to inspire and help our members develop their professional potential, and to bring new and long-established voices within the television community together to continue to chart a bold path for our industry," Rosenblum said.

The Television Academy has contracted San Diego-based Everyone Counts to deploy the online voting.