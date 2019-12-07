Prime Video Rolls Out Trailer for New Season of 'The Boys'

Prime Video released a first-look video for the sophomore season of its original series The Boys.

The Boys, which will debut in 2020, is a fun and irreverent take on superheroes who abuse their powers and the vigilantes who embark on a heroic quest to take them down, according to Amazon Prime. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Nathan Mitchell. Giancarlo Esposito, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit and Goran Visnjic will also appear in season two of the series.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was is executive produced by Eric Kripke (Supernatural), Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), James Weaver (Preacher), Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break), Pavun Shetty (New Girl), Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Phil Sgriccia, Ken Levin and Jason Netter.