Prime Video Pitches Reggie Jackson Baseball Documentary
‘Reggie’ premieres March 24
Prime Video will chronicle the career and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall Of Famer Reggie Jackson in a new documentary debuting March 24.
The documentary, Reggie, will provide a follow the career of the five-time World Series Champion and one of the league’s most influential superstars, said Prime Video. As part of the documentary, Jackson contemplates his legacy as a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for respect throughout his barrier-breaking career, including his start with the Oakland A’s through his legendary run as a member of the New York Yankees.
Jackson also sits down with other sports legends including NBA great Julius Erving and MLB Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Derek Jeter to discuss their own career and life experiences in their respective sports, said the streaming service.
Reggie is executive produced by Brenda Gilbert, Aaron Gilbert, Josh Miller, Kim Carsten, Zoe Morrison, Jason Cloth and Suraj Maraboyina.■
