Prime Time Ratings: CBS Wins With Big Brother, Power of 10

According to Nielsen overnight numbers, CBS won or tied for first in every half-hour of prime time Tuesday night in the 18-49 demo, thanks to the power of Power of 10 and Big Brother.

The network averaged a 2.7 rating/8 share in the demo, led by the latest incarnation of Big Brother's 3.2/9 at 9-10 and Power of 10's 2.8/9 at 8-9, both of which equaled their highest ratings to date.

Fox and NBC tied for second place with a 2/6 for all-repeat lineups, while ABC, which had original programming for all but a half-hour, was in fourth with a 1.8/5.

Fox's top show was a House repeat with a 2.5/7 at 8-09 for second place in the time period.

NBC's highest-rated show--it only aired two shows-- was a repeat of a two-hour SNL clip show (2.1/6).

ABC's back-to-back Just For Laughs (the first new, the second a repeat) averaged a 2.1/7 at 8-9 for second place in the time period, but its newI-Caught online clip show (Etch-a-Sketch artist, kids who blow up things) averaged a 1.7/5, including dropping from a 1.9 to a 1.6 rating from its first to second half-hours, for fourth in its time period.

The CW averaged a .6/2 for its night of repeats.