Prime time is family time

This year's prime time development has two major themes: family programming and shows reflecting Sept. 11—that is, shows dealing with police, firemen, the military, government and the like. Some see those two themes as connected in the sense that Americans seemed to focus more on the importance of family in the wake of last year's tragic events.

That's the way Stacey Lynn Koerner sees it. According to Koerner, senior vice president, director of broadcast research, Initiative Media, of the 110 fall pilots in network hoppers, 52, or 47%, fall in that broader family/post-9/11–inspired category.

"This year's pilot topics are designed to resonate with viewers in a post-9/11 world," says Koerner. "Our focus has changed from self-consumed single yuppies to shows more about families and what we think is important in our culture."

ABC has been saying for a while it wants to get back to the family programming that was a key staple until it jettisoned its Friday-night TGIF lineup a few years ago.

Fox is big on family, too, in its own quirky way.

Most networks can point to a show or two that can be described as family. Koerner says five of the six broadcast networks that showed her pilot lineups (UPN the exception) have one or more family shows in the works. Pax TV, of course, is devoted entirely to family programming.

NBC Entertainment President Jeff Zucker is "very high" on a pilot starring Chevy Chase he describes as an updated My Three Sons, "only it's my three daughters."

Here are the broadcast nets' key needs:

CBS . Wednesdays and Fridays are the network's neediest nights, says Roy Rothstein, VP, director of national broadcast research, Zenith Media. The net didn't do its usual pilot presentation to agencies this year, but he notes it has had strong drama development in recent years and should improve its lot if the streak continues. CBS is in a strong position, he says, with 14 weekly wins this season and 11 of the top 25 shows.

andWar Stories), plus the Tuesday comedy block.

andGeorge Lopez

show signs of life.

is going. But a new generation of shows is starting to click, includingBoston Public, Bernie Mac

and 24. "Give Fox credit for being creative," says Rothstein.

fizzled, but look for more repurposing between UPN and co-owned CBS. Network hasn't revealed comedy development yet, but one of five drama pilots will replace just-canceledRoswell.

