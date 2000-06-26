Priceloin.com

A fan of New Line's syndicated Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Lost World, shelled out $747 for star Jennifer O'Dell's loincloth at an online auction (http://auction.newline.

com). The Wall Street analyst, who did not give his name, explained the purchase: "I figured, 'Why not?' My wife and I have a bunch of costume parties to go to this year." Then he added, "I wish [O'Dell] came with it. But I guess you can't have everything."