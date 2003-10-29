Price Is Right Voice Silenced

Rod Roddy, the "voice" of the CBS game show The Price is Right

, who has commanded contestants to "Come on down!" since 1986, died Oct. 27 after fighting prostate, colon and breast cancer. He was 66.

Roddy had a long radio career and worked at stations in Dallas; Miami; Orlando, Fla.; Little Rock, Ark.; Pittsburgh; Chicago; Cleveland; Atlanta; Buffalo, N.Y.; New York; and Los Angeles.

He was well known to TV audiences as not only the voice of The Price is Right

, but as the narrator of the sitcom Soap

from 1977-81.

Beginning in 1979, he also served as the announcer for several game shows, including CBS’s Whew!

, CBS’s Battlestars

in 1981, NBC’s Hit Man

in 1983 and CBS’s Press YourLuck

from 1983-86.

He was also the announcer on syndication’s Love Connection

from 1983-85, before joining Bob Barker on The Price is Right

.

Later in his career, Roddy translated his fame into roles playing himself on CBS’s Martial Law

and Fox’s That 70’sShow

. Since being diagnosed with cancer, he became an outspoken advocate for early detection in the battle against colon cancer.

A private funeral service will be held in Fort Worth, Texas. A memorial service is scheduled in several weeks in Los Angeles.