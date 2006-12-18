Price Hicks To Retire

Price Hicks, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation's longtime director of educational programs and services, is retiring after serving as chief liaison between the Television Academy Foundation and the academic community for more than 20 years.

Hicks’ department administers three major national programs for college students and faculty: the Student Internship Program, the College Television Awards and Festival and the annual Faculty Seminar for college professors of Film, TV and Digital Media. She also lectures on an extensive tour of college campuses nationwide each year.

"Price's contributions to the Academy Foundation over the past 20 years have been unprecedented," said Alan Perris, COO of the TV Academy. "She has provided opportunities for some of the industry's top professionals, and countless Academy members owe their careers to the mentoring and awards programs Price developed."

Prior to joining the Foundation, Price was a producer at KCET Los Angeles for 14 years, where she produced several long-running news and public affairs series. She received four Emmys, a Golden Mike, and special recognition from the City of Los Angeles and American Women in Radio & Television.

