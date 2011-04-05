Press Club Honors Lehrer

Jim Lehrer has been named this year's winner of the National Press Club's Fourth Estate Award, the club's highest award.



"Jim Lehrer has embodied the time-tested core values of journalism dating back to when many people had only black and white screens and continuing through today's era of high definition television and social media," said Club President Mark Hamrick.

Lehrer is host of PBS NewsHour and a 35-year veteran of PBS.



Previous winners include Walter Cronkite, Christiane Amanpour and David Broder. The award will be given out at a dinner later this year.