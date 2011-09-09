President's Jobs Speech to Congress Draws 31.4M Viewers
President Obama's speech to Congress drew 31.4 million
viewers on Thursday night, Nielsen reported.
The speech, which outlined the president's plan for job
creation, was broadcast live across 11 networks from approximately 7-8 p.m. ET.
Obama's speech announcing the death of Osama bin Laden on May 1 drew a total
56.5 million viewers in comparison.
Fox News outshone the other cable nets, averaging 3.4
million viewers and 826,000 in A25-54. CNN drew 1.9 million viewers and 645,000
in A5-54, while MSNBC averaged 1.7 million
viewers and 430,000 in A25-54.
