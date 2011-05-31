President Taps Disney Director for Commerce Post

President Barack Obama has nominated John Bryson, former

chairman of the board of power company Edison International and current board

member of the Walt Disney Co.

to be the new Secretary of Commerce.

Bryson is also former head of the California Public

Utilities Commission under then governor Jerry Brown.

Bryson would succeed Gary Locke, who will be the U.S.'s

new ambassador to China. He must still be confirmed by the Senate.

Commerce's National Telecommunications & Information

Administration is currently overseeing the disbursement of billions in broadband

stimulus grant money as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and

teaming with the FCC to try and free up hundreds of megahertz of spectrum,

including taking some back from government and commercials users, to auction

off for wireless broadband.

"John has been an incredibly valuable member of our Board, bringing experience and insight to complex issues," said Disney President Bob Iger in a statement. "He is a proven leader, with strong strategic vision and business savvy, along with a keen grasp of policy and its impact on the business environment. It's an ideal combination for a U.S. Commerce Secretary, one that bodes well for the country's long-term economic growth and competiveness."

Bryson will be resigning from the board.