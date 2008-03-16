President of Entertainment Carolyn Strauss Out at HBO

Carolyn Strauss is leaving her post as president of entertainment at HBO after a weekend shakeup at the pay cable network, HBO executives confirmed Sunday night.

A 21-year veteran of the network, Strauss green-lighted and developed its most successful original series - Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under and Da Ali G Show.

Contrary to rumors that surfaced as the news broke over the weekend, it is unlikely that Colin Callender's post as president of HBO Films would be affected at all.

Similar rumors persisted about both executives possibly leaving in the aftermath of Chris Albrecht's ousting as the network's chairman and CEO last May. Both had been key deputies and some speculated that the appointment of Michael Lombardo as the company's top creative executive in Hollywood, president of its programming group and West Coast operations would lead to their departures, though they proved untrue.

Strauss started at the pay cable network in 1986, after graduating from Harvard University, as a temp in the documentaries department and has been there since, helping to carve out its distinct programming vision.

"No one has made a more significant contribution to the success of HBO than Carolyn," said Lombardo and HBO co-president Richard Plepler in a joint statement. "We are truly delighted that she will continue to be a part of the HBO family. We cannot imagine HBO without her and we are thrilled that we will continue to have the benefit of her judgment and unique talent."