President and GM, Investigation Discovery, Military Channnel and HD Theater: Henry Schleiff

Few people could tease Sumner Redstone

that his jacket looked like a wet horse

blanket and get away with it. But Henry

Schleiff is just that hilarious.

Frank Biondi, the former Viacom

CEO, recalls one rainy morning in the

late 1980s when Redstone entered a staff

meeting wearing a soaking wet plaid sports coat. Schleiff,

whom Biondi had recently hired as chairman and CEO of

Viacom’s broadcast and entertainment groups, looked up

and without even pausing said, “What’s the poor horse

going to do?”

“Even Sumner had to laugh,” Biondi says. “It was

just one of those Henry lines. He’s really good with

the quip.”

Anyone who has met Schleiff—now president and

GM of Investigation Discovery, Military Channel and

HD Theater—will inevitably first mention his sense of

humor when asked to describe him. But he matches

that biting wit with solid operational and financial

management skills, and joins the B&C Hall of Fame

Class of 2010 thanks to a hard-earned reputation as

one of the best turnaround executives in the cable network

business.

Arguably his greatest success was re-launching

Court TV, which when Schleiff came on as chairman

and CEO in 1998 was on life support, doing a 0.1 or

less in the ratings on any given night and in danger of

being shut down by Time Warner. In his eight years

at the helm, Schleiff dramatically refocused the programming,

moving the channel from court coverage to

more crime-centered primetime shows. As a result, the

network went from 30 million to 85 million subscribers

and its asset value grew from about $400 million

to $1.5 billion by the time he left in 2006.

“He did everything we had hoped he would do,”

says Dick Parsons, former Time Warner CEO and a

mentor to Schleiff. “More than revive it, he was able

to turn it around and make it important and relevant

and respected in the space.”

In growing that network and others, Schleiff credits

the importance of passion as the key to accomplishment. “What makes success versus failure is people

who feel genuinely passionate, and wake up every

morning excited about what they do,” he says.

And for Schleiff, that passion has always been

television in some form. Even at the beginning of his

career, while working as a corporate associate at the

Wall Street law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, the New

York City-born Schleiff secretly subscribed to Variety

and wrote gags freelance for

Saturday Night Live, though

not too successfully, he admits.

“They would use about

one of every 1,200 lines I provided

them.”

But the SNL gig gave

Schleiff his first taste of the

entertainment industry, and

exacerbated his interest in

transitioning from the pure

practice of law. So he parlayed

his legal resume to a

job as in-house counsel to the

then relatively small company

Viacom.

While cutting deals for Viacom,

he made connections at

HBO, and in 1980 joined the fledging pay TV network

as SVP of business affairs and administration, a position

he held for seven years and which he calls his “real introduction to the business.”

It was there that he met Biondi, and when the HBO

chief executive was tapped to head Viacom in 1987,

he brought Schleiff along with him. After Schleiff left

Viacom in 1992 for a relatively short stint as an independent

producer, Biondi hired him back again, this

time at Universal (then called Studios USA).

Of their extensive professional collaboration, Biondi

says, “He’s one of the few executives I’ve ever

worked with who has been able through his career to

systematically improve on his weaknesses and turn

them into strengths,” adding, “I’d hire him a fourth

time if I had the chance.”

Schleiff followed his later success at Court TV with

a turn as president and CEO of Crown Media Holdings,

where he guided Hallmark Channel to profitability

and a top 10 position in the ratings within two

years. But faced with a dismal market in which to sell

the network, he left Hallmark in mid-2009 in search of

a new challenge, a common theme in Schleiff’s more

than 30-year career.

“You get a lot of people who work for you who do

good work,” Biondi says. “But there are very few of

them who actually continue to climb up the corporate

ladder, increase responsibility, do bigger and bigger

jobs, and become really great managers in their own

right. Henry’s one of them.”

Admiring David Zaslav’s turnaround of Discovery

and seeing potential in the fledging Investigation

Discovery network, which Schleiff saw as “a lot like

young Court TV,” he pitched Zaslav his plan to make

I.D. the fourth leg of the Discovery Communications

table, alongside the already successful Discovery

Channel, TLC and Animal Planet.

“Before the conversation ended, from my perspective,

we were done,” says Zaslav, president and CEO

of Discovery Communications. “I shook his hand and

I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Because I know Henry—when he

says he’s going to do something, he does it.”

And in Zaslav’s words, Schlieff has over-delivered

on I.D. It’s now the fastest-growing cable network

in primetime, building its household audience

by 56% from 2009 to 2010 YTD. His success with

I.D. prompted Zaslav to give Schleiff the additional

responsibility of running Military Channel and HD

Theater in January 2010.

“The momentum comes from Henry—seven days

a week, 24 hours a day, pushing this thing,” Zaslav

says. “He just has great ambition and that translates

into real value—near-term economic value and asset

value.”

A self-proclaimed family man, Schleiff enjoys

spending time outside of work with his wife, Peggy,

and sons Harry, 22, and Sidney, 18. And it’s personal

relationships that he values most in the workplace,

too, naming the bonds he has forged over the years as

the greatest accomplishment of his career, rather than

any quantitative success.

“If there is an achievement, it’s that I’ve made an

incredible number of friends along the way,” Schleiff

says. “I think the ability to sit down with any number

of people I’ve worked with in the past, or may work

with in the future, and have drinks and a couple of

laughs, is about the best thing that you can say in this

business.”