President and CEO, BMI: Del Bryant

Maybe it was the rain tapping

a beat against the car, the

wipers keeping time on the

windshield. Or perhaps the

tires going over the grooves

in the road. But Boudleaux

Bryant and his wife, Felice—

Nashville’s legendary husband-and-wife songwriting

team for 30 years, beginning in the 1950s—suddenly had

the sounds of a new song in their heads. In the back seat,

one of their boys, either Dane or Del, said something, and

was quickly hushed. “Wait a second, we’ve got something

here,” Boudleaux said.

“They knew they had something real,” Del Bryant recalls

of that moment in 1957 when his parents gave birth,

and voice, to the extraordinary Everly Brothers tune, “Bye

Bye Love.” “I saw that moment happen so many times.”

Growing up in that household, where Roy Orbison,

Burl Ives, the Everlys and other stars of country came to

share stories and tunes, Del Bryant learned the power of

song, and the mysterious, ephemeral craft of songwriting.

But a career that has culminated with him proudly

wearing the titles of president and CEO of Broadcast

Music Inc. also benefited from having parents who well

understood both halves of the phrase “music business,”

and BMI’s vital place in the creative equation. By collecting

license fees from any business that uses music,

and paying royalties to songwriters, BMI has helped

support the artistic community for more than 70 years.

“My parents bowed whenever someone mentioned

the term BMI. That was a company that enabled them

to make a living,” Bryant says. “When you follow the

evolution of a song and all the business it fts into, and

the business that spins out of it, and the way it works in

the entertainment industry—and it was there for me to

look at every single day of my life—you’re really pretty

well suited to a career that can culminate in a heavy

involvement in a performing arts organization.”

But it is Bryant’s enduring influence at BMI—the

way he spearheaded the redesign of the company’s royalty

distribution system in 1988 and established seminal

divisions for Latin and urban music, among other accomplishments —that explains both his induction into

the B&C Hall of Fame and the reason Kris Kristofferson

calls him “a songwriter’s best friend.”

“I feel I’m one of the most blessed people because I

get to do what I love to do, and Del Bryant takes care of

the hard part,” Kristofferson says.

As a child, Bryant combined an affinity for numbers

with an appreciation for the

wild talents emanating from a

prolific songwriting household

that produced “Wake Up Little

Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is

Dream,” “Love Hurts” and the

beloved Tennessee Mountain

anthem “Rocky Top” among a

total of nearly 4,000 songs, by

Bryant’s own count.

After graduating from the

University of Miami and a stint

in the Reserves, he was back at

work for his parents’ company,

House of Bryant Publishing,

when Frances Preston, who

founded the Nashville BMI

office, called. There was an

opening at the company and

she wanted to know if either of

the Bryant boys was interested.

“My parents had ultimate respect for

Frances,” Bryant recalls. “And my mother

started crying, because she said Frances

wants one of you boys to go work with

her and she doesn’t care which one it is.

For my mother, it was the ultimate compliment —you’ve done such a good job

raising these boys, we’ll take either one.”

Del was interested, and on October 2,

1972, at age 23, he began a career that has

lasted 38 years.

“I was firrst hired to be someone who

worked with writers, who spoke to writers

and explained to them what BMI meant

within this [music] ecology,” he says.

BMI was already a most welcome

guest in the hometown of the Grand Ole

Opry. ASCAP, then the music publishing

market leader, had all but ignored country

music, instead remaining rooted in providing

for its slew of pop artists. Sensing

the gap, BMI established a foothold down

south in the late 1950s, bringing in additional genres

such as blues, jazz, gospel and rhythm and blues. By the

time Bryant joined up, the rock ‘n’ roll that had sprung

from all those sounds became another BMI target.

Bryant came to New York with Preston in 1988 after

being named VP, performing rights, overseeing and redesigning

BMI’s royalty distribution system. “Our payment

schedule had gotten stale and wasn’t spitting out

the successes that were important to have on a day-today

basis,” he recalls. After a two-year study, he made

significant enough changes that BMI “reclaimed our

market share and our stature as leaders.”

His credentials as a second-generation music profesprofessional,

combined with an enduring belief in the necessity

of his company’s mission, has helped BMI continue

its rise. Bryant succeeded Preston as company president

and CEO in 2004. In 2010, revenues are set to top $900

million for the second straight year, with $789 million

in royalties estimated for annual distribution. The

company’s roster of artists includes names as diverse

as Eminem and Rhianna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga,

Gloria Estefan and Eric Clapton. And Bryant’s name is

a welcome one both backstage and in boardrooms.

“He’s a tireless worker who really gets into the nittygritty

of trying to be a very good representative for both

the creators of music and the shareholders of BMI, which

are the organizations—radio, television—which play that

music,” says Belo Corp. Senior Advisor—and B&C Hall

of Famer—Jack Sander, who is also BMI board chairman. “He’s forward-thinking and looks at all aspects of media,

where things are going in the digital world. He’s at the

forefront of showcasing how these industries can continue

to succeed and prosper via the product of music.”

Despite BMI’s success, the competition, and both the

unparalleled access and challenges of dealing with digital

music, Bryant, recalling his roots, still breaks things down

to its simplest elements: supporting the artist and the song.

“This is about maintaining the avenue for dreams as

they come true, or don’t come true,” he says. “Art is a

dream in so many ways, like the potential promise of

a possibility of greatness. Every song is a promise that

this might be the one. And this performing arts organization

is part of that promise.”

For Del Bryant and BMI, it’s always been about the

music and the business. BMI helps take care of the business,

which means that for songwriters—whenever they

want to—all they have to do is dream.