President addressificates media

Forget the capital gains tax, the marriage tax or even the so-called death

tax. President Bush made it clear at Thursday night's Radio and Television

Correspondents' Association dinner that his No. 1 priority was

syntax.

Rarely is the question asked, the president said, citing his own

speech gaffe, 'Is our children learning?' Of course, in past Presidential

parlance, that depends on what your definition of 'is' is. But without question,

Bush's take on his 'accidental wit and wisdom' -- 'I understand small business

growth, I was one' -- stole the show.

Taking from recent headlines, the president started out suggesting that the

assembled reporters were test subjects for acceptable levels of arsenic in their

water, and ended by thanking them for their 'horsepitality.' Yogi Berra would

have been proud, except that nobody goes to these dinners; they're too

crowded.