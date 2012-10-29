President to Address Nation on Storm

According to CNN, President Obama has scheduled an address

to the nation at 12:45 p.m. on Hurricane Sandy, which intensified Monday and

was being described by some as a once-in-a-lifetime weather event. According to

a CNN spokesperson, it will be a statement, but it is unclear whether he will

be taking questions.





The president and Republican candidate Mitt Romney both had

to cancel or reschedule campaign events slated for the swing state of Virginia

due to the storm, and early voting in some states, including Maryland, were

postponed as people were warned to stay off the roads as the storm approached.





The president has declared emergency situations in eight

states, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, D.C.,

New York, Maryland and Massachusetts.