President to Address Nation on Storm
According to CNN, President Obama has scheduled an address
to the nation at 12:45 p.m. on Hurricane Sandy, which intensified Monday and
was being described by some as a once-in-a-lifetime weather event. According to
a CNN spokesperson, it will be a statement, but it is unclear whether he will
be taking questions.
The president and Republican candidate Mitt Romney both had
to cancel or reschedule campaign events slated for the swing state of Virginia
due to the storm, and early voting in some states, including Maryland, were
postponed as people were warned to stay off the roads as the storm approached.
The president has declared emergency situations in eight
states, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, D.C.,
New York, Maryland and Massachusetts.
