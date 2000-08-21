Preliminary DNA results did not link Cleveland TV personality Joel Rose to sexually oriented mailings under investigation. The Cleveland Plain Dealer said according to sources, DNA samples did not match Rose's. The former WEWS-TV show host killed himself earlier this month a day after a newspaper revealed he was under investigation for harassing women by mail. He provided blood and saliva samples to police and his suicide notes reportedly contended the DNA tests would prove his innocence. But police say he still is not ruled out as a suspect.