Prayer Vigil For Attacked Anchor

The public is invited to attend a prayer vigil this evening for Anne Pressly, the KATV Little Rock anchor who was severely beaten during a home invasion early Monday. The vigil, slated for 7:30 p.m. at Simon Park in Conway, will be led by Rev. E.C. Maltbia and friends of Pressly.

Little Rock police say they are still unable to communicate with Pressly, who they said sustained “life-threatening” injuries, in an effort to gather information about her attacker. Mayor Mark Stodola said the authorities were “doing everything in their power” to find the culprit, including adding extra detectives to the case, which has garnered national attention.

Police spokesperson Cassandra Davis said they’re receiving a lot of calls and “possible leads,” though nothing has led them to the suspect. “We are no closer to determining a motive in this incident,” she said. “We’re still in investigative mode.”

KATV and the police department’s Crimestoppers unit have set up a reward fund, which has exceeded $16,000. Scores of viewers have posted their wishes and prayers for the effervescent morning anchor on KATV.com. Wrote the Osborne family of Searcy, AR, “You add such a fun element to Daybreak! Our family enjoys watching you (and co-hosts) Melinda, and Beth each morning. We were shocked to hear what happened and want you to know that you and your family are in our prayers. We look forward to seeing your smiling face again soon! God bless!”