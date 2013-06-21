Prather Resigns as Gray TV President

Bob Prather has resigned as president and COO of Gray Television. Hilton H. Howell Jr., company CEO, has added president to his title.

"I want to thank Bob Prather for his service to the company," said Howell. "I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with our corporate leadership team, as well as all the other members of Gray's outstanding operational leadership team at our television stations."

Earlier in the day, the outspoken Prather spoke with B&C and made no mention of his departure. Asked if there'd been suitors inquiring about buying Gray, as has been rumored, he replied, "If there are, I haven't heard about them."

Headquartered in Atlanta, Gray Television owns and operates stations broadcasting 40 primary channels and 45 secondary channels in 30 markets.