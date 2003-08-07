Trending

Prather moves to Journal news post

Jim Prather, TV president for the Journal Broadcast Group and GM of its
WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, has been named president of news for the company’s five TV
stations and GM of its KTNV-TV Las Vegas. Prather was news director at WTMJ and
VP, news, before being named VP and then president of television.

Journal will no longer have a TV president, with the group’s five GM’s now
reporting directly to Journal Broadcast Group CEO Doug Kiel.

WTMJ-TV General Sales Manager Mark Strachota will be interim station manager
while Kiel shops for a new VP/GM.