Prather moves to Journal news post

Jim Prather, TV president for the Journal Broadcast Group and GM of its

WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, has been named president of news for the company’s five TV

stations and GM of its KTNV-TV Las Vegas. Prather was news director at WTMJ and

VP, news, before being named VP and then president of television.

Journal will no longer have a TV president, with the group’s five GM’s now

reporting directly to Journal Broadcast Group CEO Doug Kiel.

WTMJ-TV General Sales Manager Mark Strachota will be interim station manager

while Kiel shops for a new VP/GM.