PR Exec Joe Schlosser Joins Shine America

Public relations executive Joe Schlosser has joined Shine America as senior VP of communications, a newly-created position for the company.

Schlosser will oversee Shine America's corporate branding, trade and consumer media relations, programming publicity, events and talent relations, serving as the company's chief press officer.

"Joe is one of the most respected PR executives in the business and we are thrilled for him to join Shine America," said Shine America CEO Carl Fennessy. "His extensive experience in all facets of communications will be invaluable as we elevate the corporate profile of Shine America, our slate programs and their consumer products."

He joins Shine America after spending ten years at NBC, most recently as senior VP, NBC Entertainment Television Publicity, where he oversaw all media relations, corporate communications and talent relations for the network and sister studio Universal Television. Schlosser also served as senior VP, communications for NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Before joining public relations, Schlosser was Broadcasting & Cable's Los Angeles bureau chief.