PPV WardrobeMalfunctionpalooza Planned

If life gives you lemons, make some naked lemonade.

The FCC's crackdown on sexual content means that the Feb. 6 Super Bowl half-time show will be carefully controlled by the NFL to guard against a repeat performance of the Janet and Justin show.

Mantra Films, the company behind Girls Gone Wild, sees that as an opportunity.

It has created the Girls Gone Wild Halftime Games, a 55-minute pay-per-view special that will begin at the end of the second quarter of this year's super Bowl.

Mantra Films is promising there will be plenty of wardrobe malfunctions during the show, which will be shot on a location that it describes as the remote Girls Gone Wild Island.

The show will feature 40 women competing in physically challenging "nudity inducing" outdoor games.

"A sanitized Super Bowl may please social conservatives, but it won't change the fact that a majority of the young men who love the game of football also love to purchase and watch Girls Gone Wild," says Girls Gone Wild CEO Joe Francis. "The core demographic here is the same."

