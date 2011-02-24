Poynter Institute Takes On Ombudsman Role At ESPN

ESPN and The Poynter Institute are launching The Poynter

Review Project to publicly comment on ESPN content and promote media

transparency.

The 18-month project will have Poynter faculty assess

content across all ESPN platforms via monthly essays and additional responses

for timely issues. Poynter's watchdog role at the sports property is an

expansion of the traditional ESPN ombudsman position, most recently held by

television producer Don Ohlmeyer.

"The Poynter Institute's reputation in the field of

journalism is unmatched and we welcome the panel's scrutiny in this new

format," said John A. Walsh, ESPN executive vice president and executive

editor. "Our goal is to improve our content through increased

accountability, transparency and timeliness. We believe The Review will

take the traditional ombudsman role and advance it for the 21st century media

world. "

The comments will be posted on ESPN.com starting in March.