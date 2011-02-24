Poynter Institute Takes On Ombudsman Role At ESPN
ESPN and The Poynter Institute are launching The Poynter
Review Project to publicly comment on ESPN content and promote media
transparency.
The 18-month project will have Poynter faculty assess
content across all ESPN platforms via monthly essays and additional responses
for timely issues. Poynter's watchdog role at the sports property is an
expansion of the traditional ESPN ombudsman position, most recently held by
television producer Don Ohlmeyer.
"The Poynter Institute's reputation in the field of
journalism is unmatched and we welcome the panel's scrutiny in this new
format," said John A. Walsh, ESPN executive vice president and executive
editor. "Our goal is to improve our content through increased
accountability, transparency and timeliness. We believe The Review will
take the traditional ombudsman role and advance it for the 21st century media
world. "
The comments will be posted on ESPN.com starting in March.
