Powering What’s Next in Converged Media

With all the talk about TV Everywhere, it’s easy

to forget just how hard it still is for many consumers

to access the movies and TV shows they have

purchased on all their devices. Often, incompatible

operating systems and other issues make it

difficult, if not impossible, simply to move content

between mobile devices, PCs and TVs.

Finding ways to overcome that problem and

get more content onto more devices has dominated

the career of Timothy Dodd, whose successes

in the area of converged media landed

him on the 2012 Next Wave 0f Leaders list.

“Converged media has been the major theme of

my career,” notes Dodd, first as VP of technology

policy at Time Warner Cable between 2003 and

2008 and then

at Warner Bros.,

where he was VP

of corporate business

development

and strategy from

2008-10.

While at Warner

Bros. Dodd was

involved in the

formation of the

Digital Entertainment

Content

Ecosystem (DECE),

a large consortium

of about 75

major consumer

electronics manufacturers, Hollywood studios,

multichannel operators and TV companies. Dodd

was then so involved in the DECE’s UltraViolet

project that he was hired by one of the effort’s

major players, Neustar, in 2010.

This ambitious effort allows anyone who

purchases an UltraViolet-enabled DVD or Blu-Ray

disk to then have cloud-based access to an electronic

copy of the content on a number of authenticated

devices. Neustar has a central role

in the effort by supplying the technologies for a

secure digital locker that lets consumers access

and manage their personal digital entertainment

libraries from the cloud.

The initial work has drawn some criticism

for its clunky authentication process, but Dodd

notes they are about to deploy a greatly simplified interface and that they have made considerable

progress, adding Walmart and Amazon

as retail partners and increasing the UltraViolet

titles to more than 5,000.

Meanwhile, Neustar is also involved in providing

technology that will allow broadcasters to

authenticate devices for the launch of mobile

DTV services this year. The company is also looking

to help other industries, including gaming

and book and magazine publishers, offer consumers

access to digital content in the cloud.

“UltraViolet is just one example of how digital

distribution is going to the cloud,” he says—

and yet another example of Dodd’s many accomplishments.