Powell takes a pounding

The honeymoon, such as it is, may be over for Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell,

who has been in office a little over a year.

Last week he was taking shots from both sides of the aisle.

Senate Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) called Powell a

"disaster," and Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) accused the

commission of distorting the law, taking particular issue with Powell's recent

moves on developing broadband policy.

Powell could be in for more heat March 7, when he must make his annual

pilgrimage to Hollings, who is chairman of the Senate Appropriations

Subcommittee on the Commerce, Justice and State Departments, which oversees the

FCC's budget requests.

Hollings also oversees the FCC's budget authorization as chairman of the

Senate Commerce Committee, giving him a double stake in the

agency.