Powell Staying Put, for Now

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell said he is staying put, at least for now.

Asked about his future plans in a second Bush term, Powell said Tuesday that it has been a privilege to serve under the President and he plans to continue doing so.

Responding to a reporter's question following an FCC meeting, Powell said of the rumors might leave to head up his alma mater, The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., he said there is "nothing to that.

There have been various reports that he was in the running for the job.

Powell said that he is sticking to his statement that he is "happy where I am," and said only that he would leave "no later than 2007."