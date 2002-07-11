Powell: Set-makers missing DTV piece

As he praised most of the television industry for backing his plan to speed

the digital-television transition, Federal Communications Commission chairman

Michael Powell Thursday needled set manufacturers for not yet climbing on board.

"The missing piece of the DTV puzzle is the consumer-electronics industry,"

Powell said in a written update on his plan.

Set-makers have been asked to equip one-half of sets 36 inches and larger with

digital-TV tuners by Jan. 1, 2004; 100 percent by Jan. 1, 2005; and all sets 13 inches and

larger by Dec. 31, 2006.

Consumer Electronics Association officials are expected to have a response

soon, perhaps Friday.

The country's top 10 operators have agreed to carry up to five broadcast or

other digital-programming services at the beginning of next year.

Major network broadcasters to large markets have generally agreed to pass

through network digital TV, and the big broadcast and cable networks have agreed to

provide at least 50 percent of their primetime schedules in high-definition or

interactive programming this fall.

A CEA spokesman said manufacturers have been slower to commit because

compliance would increase the cost of products, making it difficult to build

consensus.