Powell leaves medical center
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell returned home Friday after undergoing two days of
tests for a lingering illness at Walter Reed Medical Center.
FCC staff did not know if there was a diagnosis for the illness that forced
Powell to cancel a question-and-answer session at the Consumer Electronics Show Jan. 8 and left him
too weak to make last week's scheduled appearance at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' show.
