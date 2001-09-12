Powell lauds telecom biz in crisis

FCC Chairman Michael Powell Wednesday praised the U.S. telecommunications industry for keeping the country's communications system operating in the aftermath of yesterday's terrorist attacks.

"I am grateful for the tireless and heroic efforts of those in the telecommunications industry who are working hard to keep our most fundamental communications systems - such as telephone service, wireless phone service and television service - operating efficiently under the circumstances. This is a difficult time for everyone and we must be patient."

Powell also said he was "deeply saddened by the loss experienced yesterday by the people of New York and Washington, DC, rescue workers, federal employees, and all Americans affected by yesterday's tragedies."

- Bill McConnell