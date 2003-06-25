Powell: 10 reasons why I love my job

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell couldn't wait

until December for his annual comedy routine before the Federal Communications

Bar Association, which typically asks the sitting FCC chief to give a humorous

speech to Washington, D.C., telecommunications lawyers as a year-end wrap-up.

At the association's June luncheon, Powell upped the ante for future chairmen

by offering a midyear bit, as well.

He closed a string of wry observations about the recently completed and

much-contested broadcast-ownership and telephone-access rulemakings with a list

of the top 10 reasons why he loves being head of the FCC.

10. You can wreck the economy and democracy all

without being elected.

9. Industry trade shows still provide opportunity

to show off gymnastic skills.

8. It's the only job in Washington that my

dad thinks is harder than his.

7. The annual chairman's dinner is a great

opportunity to get even with your critics.

6. Compared to Al Sykes, it's

easy to be funny.

5. Opportunity to review indecency complaints has its

rewards.

4. Convenient Portals location provides ample opportunity

for fine dining.

3. Childhood fascination with acronyms really pays off.



2. Working with people like Sen. Fritz Hollings, you can really feel the

love.

1. Where else can you do standup comedy and the audience can bill the clients to laugh?