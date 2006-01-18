Povich Launches Marketing Subsidiary

Maury Povich’s MoPo Productions is launching SmashPoint CreativeWorks, an advertising and marketing agency that will produce ad campaigns and promotional materials for clients in the entertainment field, MoPo said Wednesday. SmashPoint will work with accounts in the TV and film industries.

Gary Holland, an award-winning marketing, advertising and promotion exec, has been tapped as president of the new agency.

Holland, in a statement, said that the goal of SmashPoint CreativeWorks is to “produce compelling commercials, ad campaigns and promotion materials that deliver precisely on our clients’ strategies and reach their target audiences.”

Holland was previously at TBS, where he was VP of Marketing. He worked on consumer marketing campaigns for off-network series, including the launch campaign for Sex and the City. Before working at TBS, Holland was VP of advertising and promotion at Paramount Pictures Domestic Television.