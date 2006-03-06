Povich Gets NY Emmy Governor's Award
By Jim Benson
Syndicated talk show host Maury Povich will receive the Governor's Award this Sunday at the New York Emmys.
Povich has a TV career spanning 40 years.
When Povich returns for the eighth season Sept. 12 as host of NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution’s Maury, it will mark his 20th consecutive season in national syndication.
That makes him the only individual to ever have three back-to-back first-run series in syndication, which also include A Current Affair (Twentieth) and The Maury Povich Show (Paramount).
