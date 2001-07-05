Poundstone pleads not guilty on sexual charge
Comedian Paula Poundstone pleaded innocent on Tuesday to sexually molesting a girl and endangering four other minors, and was ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and all unsupervised children, Reuters reports.
Poundstone, wearing a lime green suit, pink shirt and plaid tie, pleaded not guilty to three counts of "lewd acts on a child" and one count of child endangerment during a brief hearing in a courtroom packed with members of the press and her supporters.
"Not guilty, your honor," Poundstone told Los Angeles County Commissioner Roberta Kyman when asked for her plea.
