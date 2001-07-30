Poundstone hearing Aug. 27

A judge on Monday set an Aug. 27 hearing for comedian Paula Poundstone,

granting a request from her lawyer for more time to investigate the child

sexual-abuse and endangerment charges against her, AP reports.

The 30-minute hearing was the first court appearance for the popular comic

since she pleaded not guilty July 3 to charges of sexually molesting a girl and

endangering four other children.

Poundstone has been free on $200,000 bail, and she remains in a Malibu,

Calif., residential treatment program for alcoholism, according to her

attorney.

Poundstone has been charged with three felony counts of committing a 'lewd

act' against a girl. The child-endangerment charge relates to four other

children, prosecutors have said.