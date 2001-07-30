Poundstone hearing Aug. 27
A judge on Monday set an Aug. 27 hearing for comedian Paula Poundstone,
granting a request from her lawyer for more time to investigate the child
sexual-abuse and endangerment charges against her, AP reports.
The 30-minute hearing was the first court appearance for the popular comic
since she pleaded not guilty July 3 to charges of sexually molesting a girl and
endangering four other children.
Poundstone has been free on $200,000 bail, and she remains in a Malibu,
Calif., residential treatment program for alcoholism, according to her
attorney.
Poundstone has been charged with three felony counts of committing a 'lewd
act' against a girl. The child-endangerment charge relates to four other
children, prosecutors have said.
