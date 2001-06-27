Poundstone arrested on morals charges

Comedian/Actress Paula Poundstone was arrested Wednesday in Malibu, Ca. and booked on charges of lewd acts and child endangerment.

Poundstone was arrested by Santa Monica Police after a "lengthy" investigation, which was conducted by the Santa Monica Police, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Poundstone and her agent were unavailable for comment.

Poundstone, a winner of two CableAce awards, was a celebrity panelist on Pearson Television's syndicated game show To Tell The Truth during the 2000-2001 season. Poundstone is not expected to return with the series in the fall.

- Joe Schlosser