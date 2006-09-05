Potkin and Ferullo Share VP Title

&?xml:namespace prefix = o ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" />&o:p> &/o:p>

They’ll be responsible for overseeing talent, new series development and current programming, while spearheading new media brand extensions.

Ferullo joins the syndicator from NBC, where he supervised and produced Dateline NBC. He also developed new business, including NBC News Presents DVD releases and the deal to offer NBC News content on iTunes, and produced prime-time specials that included the two-hour special marking the end of Friends.

Additionally, Ferullo narrated programs on NBC, MSNBC and Discovery and wrote screenplays, including the NBC TV movie Gridlock.

For the last decade, Potkin has been at CBS News, where she produced special one-hour broadcasts of 48 Hours and numerous documentaries.She also worked on the division’s Before Your Eyes, a two-hour look at a single subject.