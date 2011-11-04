Post-Newsweek Revenue Slides 11%

Washington Post Co. reported revenue for its Post-Newsweek broadcast division of $73.8 million for the third quarter, down 11% from the same quarter a year ago. Operating income for the third quarter of 2011 declined 5% to $24.1 million.

Broadcasting's decline in revenue is due in part to a $9.6 million decrease in political advertising for the third quarter.

Washington Post Co. overall revenue for the third quarter of 2011 was $1.03 billion, down 13% from the third quarter of 2010. The company reported operating income of $52 million in the third quarter, compared to operating income of $137.5 million in the third quarter of 2010.

Revenues and operating income were down at all of the company's divisions.

Cable television division revenue declined slightly in the third quarter to $187.9 million, from $188.7 million for the third quarter of 2010.

Newspaper publishing division revenue totaled $149.3 million for the third quarter of 2011, down 9% from the third quarter of 2010.