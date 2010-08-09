Post-Newsweek Q2 Revenue Up 24%

Post-Newsweek reported second quarter earnings of $82.6 million, a

24% increase over the same quarter a year ago. Operating income for the

quarter was $29.8 million, more than double the $14.3 million it posted

in the same quarter last year.

"The increase in revenue and

operating income is due to improved advertising demand in all markets

and most product categories, particularly automotive," the group said in

a statement. "The increased revenue and operating income also includes

$5.1 million in incremental winter Olympics-related advertising at the

company's NBC affiliates in the first quarter of 2010, and a $3.3

million and $5.5 million increase in political advertising revenue for

the second quarter and first six months of 2010, respectively."

Post-Newsweek

is Washington Post Company's broadcasting division. It's comprised of

six stations, including WDIV Detroit. Alan Frank runs the TV group.

Washington

Post's cable television group reported $190.6 million in the second

quarter, a 2% increase from the $186.7 million it reported in the same

quarter last year. The gain was due to "continued growth in the

division's cable modem and telephone revenues, and a $4 monthly rate

increase for most basic subscribers in June 2009," reported Washington

Post Co.



The overall company. reported $1,201.8 million in

revenue for the quarter, up 11% from the same quarter a year ago. On

August 2, Washington Post Co. reached an agreement to sell Newsweek

magazine.