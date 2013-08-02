Post-Newsweek Q2 Earnings Up 4%

Post-Newsweek announced second quarter earnings of $99.3 million, an increase of 4% over the same quarter a year ago. Operating income for the second quarter increased 9% to $47.7 million.

The revenue boost reflects growth in advertising demand; ad revenue from the NBA finals on Post-Newsweek stations in competing Miami and San Antonio; and increased retransmission revenues. The gains were offset partially by a $5.3 million decline in political advertising revenue.

Washington Post Co. revenue for the second quarter was just over $1 billion, up 3% from the second quarter of 2012.

Cable television division revenue increased 5% in the second quarter to $204.6 million. Cable operating income increased 16% to $44.7 million.

Newspaper publishing division revenue totaled $138.4 million for the second quarter, down 1% from last year's second quarter.