Post Malone Headlines ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ on ABC

Post Malone will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Post Malone plays Times Square just before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette will also perform, the latter with the cast of the Broadway show Jagged Little Pill.

“Ringing in the new year with this unbelievable roster of talent is sure to be a magical event,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, alternative series, specials and late night, ABC Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to honor and share this iconic celebration with the world.”

Dick Clark Productions produces the event, which will feature five and a half hours of entertainment.

Seacrest hosts and Lucy Hale co-hosts. It is the 48th anniversary of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“We are so lucky to have Post Malone performing for the world right before the iconic ball drop,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer and executive VP, programming and development, dick clark productions. “Add to that superstars like BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morrissette, and it promises to be a memorable New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”

Ciara hosts from the west coast and Billy Porter hosts from New Orleans. The Jonas Brothers host from Miami.

Singer/songwriter/rapper Post Malone’s latest album is “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

Seacrest, Bracco and Barry Adelman are executive producers of Rockin’ Eve.